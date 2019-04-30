Dr. Howard Holaday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Holaday, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Holaday, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Holaday works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates5903 Ridgewood Rd Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 982-8121
-
2
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holaday?
Dr Holiday and staff were excellent. We felt informed of all steps and family informed of stages of surgery and recovery from the brain surgery. I believe his calmness and care for me were excellent.
About Dr. Howard Holaday, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790795110
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holaday has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holaday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holaday works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holaday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holaday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.