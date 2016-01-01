Dr. Hoffberg accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Hoffberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Hoffberg works at
Norman Rosen MD Rehab & Pain M10085 Red Run Blvd Ste 404, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-7246
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104870229
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Hoffberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffberg works at
Dr. Hoffberg has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.