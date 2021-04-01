Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Hines, MD
Dr. Howard Hines, MD is a Dermatologist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Hines works at
Locations
Peninsula Dermatology Associates P.A.106 Milford St Ste 301, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-4431
Forefront Dermatology Sc801 York St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (410) 546-4431
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5933Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hines is an incredible and experienced dermatologist. From treating skin cancer to any other regular skin condition - you won't see anyone better.
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285685412
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Maryland General Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines works at
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Dry Skin, Venous Insufficiency and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.