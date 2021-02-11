Dr. Howard Hessan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hessan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hessan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Hessan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Hessan works at
Locations
Saint Agnes Medical Group: Otolaryngology3449 Wilkens Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 525-3818
Community ENT10025 Governor Warfield Pkwy Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hessan evaluated my cancer in 2009. His diagnosis and oversee let me live on without problems. I feel he saved my life considering almost stage 4.
About Dr. Howard Hessan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801865225
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hessan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hessan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hessan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hessan works at
Dr. Hessan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hessan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hessan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hessan.
