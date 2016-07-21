Dr. Howard Herrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Herrmann, MD
Dr. Howard Herrmann, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.
Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Herrmann is a truly gifted and compassionate physician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Howard Herrmann, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679503783
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
