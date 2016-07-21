Overview

Dr. Howard Herrmann, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Herrmann works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.