Dr. Howard Herrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Herrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They completed their residency with East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Dr. Herrell works at
Locations
Women's Center of Greeneville1021 Coolidge St Ste 2, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 636-2300
Ballad Health Medical Associates Obgyn1424 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 783-5560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herrell and his staff are AMAZING!! They were kind and considerate of my concerns moving forward with my hysterectomy. I am ver pleased with everyone and everything I went through!!! Thank you Dr Herrell and Staff
About Dr. Howard Herrell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043404601
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.