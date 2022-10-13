See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greeneville, TN
Dr. Howard Herrell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Howard Herrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They completed their residency with East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine

Dr. Herrell works at Women's Center of Greeneville in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Center of Greeneville
    1021 Coolidge St Ste 2, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 636-2300
  2. 2
    Ballad Health Medical Associates Obgyn
    1424 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 783-5560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Herrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043404601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Herrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrell works at Women's Center of Greeneville in Greeneville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Herrell’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

