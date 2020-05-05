Dr. Helfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Helfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Helfman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Stuart1027 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 781-0222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Helfman multiple times and have had nothing but quality appointments. Had an A-fib issue which he resolved satisfactory and his post A-Fib care has been excellent. If you have heart issues, he is the guy to see. His office is extremely busy as four other Heart Doctors work out of the same location and all share the same office staff. However, I have never had to wait for my scheduled appointment and have always been treated very well by the staff during all my visits.
About Dr. Howard Helfman, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helfman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Helfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.