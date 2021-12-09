Overview

Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hayashi works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.