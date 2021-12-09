See All General Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hayashi works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-0411
  2. 2
    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    77 Casa St Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-0411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588626675
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Davis Med Center
    • University Calif Davis Sch Med
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • UC Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Hayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi has seen patients for Ileus, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

