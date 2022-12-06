Overview

Dr. Howard Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Harris works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.