Overview

Dr. Clay Harper III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Harper III works at Surgical Clinic PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.