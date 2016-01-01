See All General Surgeons in Opelika, AL
Dr. Clay Harper III, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clay Harper III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Harper III works at Surgical Clinic PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic PC
    121 N 20th St Ste 3A, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 745-6271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eamc Lanier
  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clay Harper III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184654592
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology
