Overview

Dr. Howard Haronian, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Haronian works at Thames Eye Group PC in Mystic, CT with other offices in Westerly, RI and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.