Overview

Dr. Howard Hardy III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Hardy III works at Associated Colon-Rectal Specialists in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.