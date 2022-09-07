See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Howard Hao, MD

Psychiatry
4 (10)
20 years of experience
Dr. Howard Hao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
8 (58)
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
10 (6)
    310 Northern Blvd Ste C, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-8558

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bipolar Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 07, 2022
Dr Hoa is great like talking to a friend with understanding and good advice
— Sep 07, 2022
  • Psychiatry
  • 20 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1568675742
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
  • Psychiatry
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Dr. Hao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

