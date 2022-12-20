Overview

Dr. Howard Hammer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Hammer works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

