Dr. Howard Hammer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hammer, DO
Overview
Dr. Howard Hammer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Hammer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bucks ENT Associates PC3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
Professional, he answered all of my questions, I felt better afterward.
About Dr. Howard Hammer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407841539
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.