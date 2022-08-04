Dr. Howard Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Guan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Guan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Locations
Loma Linda University Eye Institute11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Loma Linda University Eye Institute4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Praises to God for finding the Best Ophthalmologist . A very professional, friendly , caring and happy doctor, that I was comfortable with in discussing my eye concerns before and after my cataract surgeries. He listened attentively and explained in detail the procedure. He took away my fears and concerns,. He is so trustworthy. Am so grateful to you Dr. Guan and your wonderful friendly team. Thank you very much to all of you!!!
About Dr. Howard Guan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134427636
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- University of California Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.