Super Profile

Dr. Howard Gross, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Gross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Gross works at Melissa Drake MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard Gross MD Inc. Apc
    1722 State St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-2600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I have a identical twin sister and we love the results we received with Dr Gross. I look natural and not pulled so does sis. I highly recommend him and his care.
    Y.L. — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467458273
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at Melissa Drake MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

