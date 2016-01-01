Dr. Howard Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Greene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 68 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Greene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
LeDuke, Randall DDS214 W Church St, Union City, TN 38261 Directions (731) 599-2396
View All Accepted Carriers
- HealthLink
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?
About Dr. Howard Greene, MD
- Family Medicine
- 68 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972617249
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene speaks Spanish.
Dr. Greene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.