Overview

Dr. Howard Greenberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.