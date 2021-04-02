See All Dermatologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Howard Green, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Howard Green, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at Dermatology Associates-Plm Bchs in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches Pllc
    120 Butler St Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-1510
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates, Pa of the Palm Beaches
    10335 N Military Trl Ste A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6976

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr Green has cleared up all of my peculiar skin issues. He is a thorough mole checker and actively listens to your skin concerns. I would highly recommend him.
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Howard Green, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053301655
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Medical Center-Mohs Surgery
    • Harvard Medical School Dermatology Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
