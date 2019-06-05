Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at New Hyde Park410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 321-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Best experience I have ever had! There are no words that would describe how I feel about Dr Goodman. Thank so much for being my surgeon. Thank you , thank you ,thank you . You are the best!
About Dr. Howard Goodman, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1740477934
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Maimonides Med Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University Of Pennsylvania-School Of Engineering and Applied Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Goodman works at
