Dr. Howard Goodman, MD

Oncology
4.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Goodman works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Howard Goodman, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114926904
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

