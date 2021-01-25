Overview

Dr. Howard Goodman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital



Dr. Goodman works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.