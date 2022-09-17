See All Cardiologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Goldschmidt works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Heart Group
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 670-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Imaging
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Cardiac Imaging
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2022
    In these difficult times, the doctor and his staff continue to work hard
    Compassionate doctor and staff — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Goldschmidt, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1619940038
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Columbia University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
