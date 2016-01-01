Dr. Howard Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Glick, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Glick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, MI.
Dr. Glick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Potomac Psychological center21001 Sycolin Rd Ste 360, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-7838Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glick?
About Dr. Howard Glick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1790798965
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- Fresno County Psychiatric Health Facility
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, MI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.