Dr. Howard Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Gill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group - Gallagher Pediatrics1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
-
2
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Com Blvd, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. Gill for years. He was my pediatrician when I was a child, now he’s my children’s pediatrician. Couldn’t imagine going to anyone else. He’s always been amazing.
About Dr. Howard Gill, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508879123
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
