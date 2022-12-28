See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Howard Gelb, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (70)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Gelb works at Gelb Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gelb Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 222, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 558-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Our entire family has been using Dr. Gelb for as far back as I can remember. He's set multiple breaks, healed a displaced should, operated on a shoulder, knee surgery, broken tibia patella, and several wrist breaks!
    LaulivinlavidaBoca — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Gelb, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518966282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelb works at Gelb Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gelb’s profile.

    Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

