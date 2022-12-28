Dr. Howard Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Gelb, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.
Gelb Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 222, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 558-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our entire family has been using Dr. Gelb for as far back as I can remember. He's set multiple breaks, healed a displaced should, operated on a shoulder, knee surgery, broken tibia patella, and several wrist breaks!
About Dr. Howard Gelb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics Fellowship
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
