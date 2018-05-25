Overview

Dr. Howard Frydman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Frydman works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.