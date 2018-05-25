Dr. Frydman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Frydman, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Frydman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Frydman works at
Locations
Howard C. Frydman MD2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 404, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-6055
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Xlnt diagnostician regarding prostrate disorders
About Dr. Howard Frydman, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
