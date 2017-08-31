Dr. Howard Friedman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Friedman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY.
Dr. Friedman works at
Pediatric Dentistry of Monsey29 N Airmont Rd, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-2806
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wow. I just left Dr. Friedmans office and I'm writing this review from the parking lot because he was just THAT good. I have a history of ingrown toenails and have had the worst experiences with different podiatrists. Here was totally different. Joan at the front desk was amazing enough but when I saw the doctor and he treated my feet, I couldn't even tell he had touched me and yet, problem gone. I would definitely bring my young son here and will be coming back again. Highly recommend!
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew
- 1841300399
- Yeshiva University
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.