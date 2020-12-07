Overview

Dr. Howard Frank, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Frank works at Knobel and Frank Dpms in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Fallsburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

