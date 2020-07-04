Dr. Howard Fox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Fox, DPM
Overview
Dr. Howard Fox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Howard R. Fox, DPM1497 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 987-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox has been treating my family for years. He takes the time to walk you through the diagnosis, the options and is as helpful in helping you as any Doctor I have ever visited. He takes a personal interest in you as a person. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Howard Fox, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Syracuse University
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
