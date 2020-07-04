See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Howard Fox, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Fox, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Fox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Howard R. Fox, DPM in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard R. Fox, DPM
    1497 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 987-5366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?

    Jul 04, 2020
    Dr. Fox has been treating my family for years. He takes the time to walk you through the diagnosis, the options and is as helpful in helping you as any Doctor I have ever visited. He takes a personal interest in you as a person. Highly recommended.
    Terry McCormick — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Fox, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Fox, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fox to family and friends

    Dr. Fox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Fox, DPM.

    About Dr. Howard Fox, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073576641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Fox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Howard R. Fox, DPM in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Fox, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.