Dr. Howard Fine, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Howard Fine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Fine works at Retina Vitreous Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Vitreous Center PA
    10 Plum St Ste 600, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 220-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Check your insurance
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Fine was wonderful. He took his time and explained everything to me. He was patient and had great bedside manner. Very knowledgeable.
    About Dr. Howard Fine, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1295810059
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Columbia Presby Med Ctr Columbia U
    Residency
    Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education
    Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Mit), Cambridge, Ma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fine works at Retina Vitreous Center in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fine’s profile.

    Dr. Fine has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

