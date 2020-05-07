Overview

Dr. Howard Feldman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at FEILDMAN HOWARD R MD OFFICE in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Limb Pain and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.