Overview

Dr. Howard Fein, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Fein works at Palos Verdes Dermatology Assocs in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.