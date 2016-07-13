See All Hospitalists in Carmichael, CA
Hospital Medicine
4 (1)
Overview

Dr. Howard Fan, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Fan works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Jul 13, 2016
Dr. Fan treated me in Mercy General and he was very straight forward with me and and my wife, which we appreciated very much.
cbolaes in Rancho Cordova, CA — Jul 13, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Hospital Medicine
  English
  1700047347
Education & Certifications

  Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
  Neurocritical Care and Neurology
