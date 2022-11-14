Dr. Howard Estrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Estrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Estrin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res
Dr. Estrin works at
Locations
Howard M. Estrin MD PA21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Estrin is very professional and knowledgeable. But he is also very easy to talk to due to his down to earth personality. Dr Estrin and his caring staff helped me feel calm about my procedure and everything went smoothly.
About Dr. Howard Estrin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Creole, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1265445902
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Edmonton Genl Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrin works at
Dr. Estrin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estrin speaks Creole, French, Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrin.
