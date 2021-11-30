Overview

Dr. Howard Epstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at MEDICAL SPECIALISTS OF ST AUGUSTINE in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.