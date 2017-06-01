See All Pediatricians in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Howard Ellis, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ellis works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital Gwinnett
    1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-1000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mason Pediatrics
    665 Duluth Hwy Ste 920, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-5250
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Duluth
    3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Howard Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013063445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
