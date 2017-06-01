Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mason Pediatrics665 Duluth Hwy Ste 920, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-5250
-
3
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
Dr. Ellis is the dr I always request at Mason Pediatrics. He was the pediatrician who made the hospital visit when my daughter was born. He takes his time with her. He is very good with my baby and I also like that he congratulates me for breastfeeding her as long as I have (8mo) every time we go in for a visit &reassures me I am doing a great job raising her (which feels nice. I am grateful because he always digs deep into the issues or questions I have. we love Dr. Ellis! He actually cares
About Dr. Howard Ellis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013063445
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.