Dr. Howard Edington, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Edington, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates4727 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 235-5830
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-3117Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
They Dysphagia Center138 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard Edington is a wonderful Surgical Oncologist. His manner and professionalism resounds. He is kind and caring as well as a gentleman. I highly recommend Dr. Edington for anyone requiring his medical services.
About Dr. Howard Edington, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1568435592
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
