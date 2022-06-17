Dr. Howard Dobson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Dobson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Dobson III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dobson III works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Surgical Specialists1133 Seminole Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-2975Monday8:15am - 4:45pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 4:45pmThursday8:15am - 4:45pmFriday8:15am - 4:45pm
-
2
Steward Surgical Specialists8075 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 637-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobson III?
Kind caring compassionate. Office staff top notch and exemplary. Both the doctor and his staff are accomodating and kind, prompt and professional. I have been his patient for over 8 years and I have consistenly received nothing but the best from Dr. Dobson and his staff. Some of the negative reviews are simply not true. Having had many surgeries myself, I had a corneal abrasion elsewhere and it was the anesthesiologists/recovery room staff that were at fault. It had nothing to do with the surgery. I read the 3 negative reviews, and wonder at their accuracy. Dr. Dobson has excellent bedside manner and is never dismissive and always answers each and every question. He explains things throoughly and knows his craft. He is so kind and has never made anyone feel humiliated with anything. I had my entire rectum and colon removed and have a bag, and he is the kindest warmest individual I have everr met as a doctor.
About Dr. Howard Dobson III, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417992454
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobson III works at
Dr. Dobson III speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.