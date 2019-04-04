Overview

Dr. Howard Distelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Distelman works at SHORELINE EYE ASSOCIATES, P.C. in Guilford, CT with other offices in East Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.