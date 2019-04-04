Dr. Howard Distelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Howard Distelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Shoreline Eye Associates, P.c.515 Boston St, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-3100
Shoreline Eye Associates610 Foxon Rd, East Haven, CT 06513 Directions (203) 468-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician with a warm demeanor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Howard Distelman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649387770
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabus Med Ctr
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
