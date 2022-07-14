Dr. Howard Dedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Dedes, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Dedes, MD is a Registered Nurse in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Locations
Pain Medicine Associates: Mission Viejo26137 La Paz Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 787-5048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dedes is a world-class physician and I don’t say that lightly. He cares, he listens, and he’s skilled and talented in his field. He will help relieve your pain using all the available tools.
About Dr. Howard Dedes, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Spanish
- 1679760094
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School â€“ Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital.
- Veterans Administration
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, CA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dedes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dedes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dedes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedes speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.