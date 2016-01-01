Dr. Howard Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Cummings, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Empire Eye Physicians Pllc3185 W State St Ste 2010, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (205) 325-8100
-
2
Southeastern Retina Associates PC2412 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 434-0853
-
3
Southeastern Retina Associates310 Cummings St Ste B, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 623-5254
-
4
Johnson City161 Technology Ln, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 578-4364
-
5
Southeastern Retina Associates100 Med Tech Pkwy # 1, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 434-0853
-
6
Bristol1701 Euclid Ave, Bristol, VA 24201 Directions (423) 578-4364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
About Dr. Howard Cummings, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669478996
Education & Certifications
- Retina and Vitreous Assoc Ky
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr
- U Hosp
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.