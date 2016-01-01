Overview

Dr. Howard Cummings, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Cummings works at Mountain Empire Eye Physicians in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN, Abingdon, VA, Johnson City, TN and Bristol, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.