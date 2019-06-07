Dr. Howard Cotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Cotler, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.
Plaza Medical Center1200 Binz St Ste 970, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 523-8884
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cotler did 360 degree fusion on my husband 27 years ago. He also has scoliosis. Dr. Cotler corrected that as much as possible. My husband followed his recovery plan to the letter. He recovered well and was able to go to college @ 38 y.o. and graduate. He gas been back to work since then and is still working at 64 y.o. Dr. Cotler is great. If we ever need spinal care again, we will definitely consult Dr. Cotler.
About Dr. Howard Cotler, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harborview Medical Center/University Of Washington
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital/Emory University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotler speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotler.
