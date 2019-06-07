See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Howard Cotler, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Cotler, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Cotler works at Gulf Coast Spine Care Ltd in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plaza Medical Center
    1200 Binz St Ste 970, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 523-8884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jun 07, 2019
    Dr. Cotler did 360 degree fusion on my husband 27 years ago. He also has scoliosis. Dr. Cotler corrected that as much as possible. My husband followed his recovery plan to the letter. He recovered well and was able to go to college @ 38 y.o. and graduate. He gas been back to work since then and is still working at 64 y.o. Dr. Cotler is great. If we ever need spinal care again, we will definitely consult Dr. Cotler.
    James Hill in Jena, LA — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Howard Cotler, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740235530
    Education & Certifications

    • Harborview Medical Center/University Of Washington
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Grady Memorial Hospital/Emory University
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Cotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotler works at Gulf Coast Spine Care Ltd in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cotler’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

