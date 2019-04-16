Dr. Congress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Congress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Congress, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Congress works at
Locations
Pacific Sleep Medicine A Medical Corp.555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 1E204, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 778-6153
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem Blue Cross
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and has a wonderful staff at the surgery center.
About Dr. Howard Congress, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104874593
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital Of Kansas City
- St Lukes Hosp
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
