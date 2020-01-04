Dr. Howard Comstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Comstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Comstock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Northwest General Surgery - Tucson6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 210, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pretty amazing. Of course while ill and/or in recovery I'd rather have bought it in theater (as they say for operating table). I'd didn't relate this to him unless, along with surgical skills the Doctor is telepathic as well. But seriously, one should really appreciate how ready, careful, available and attention to detail and nonjudgmental a person to have working on people (in a sick, weakened, obstreperous and pessimistic state). Always pleasant, and never (AFAIK) backs off of conditions that on first glance may seem untenable. Also, he brought in supportive staff as needed. Thanks HC, Nathan
About Dr. Howard Comstock, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942254230
Education & Certifications
- ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comstock has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Comstock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.