Overview

Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Mind - Body Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.