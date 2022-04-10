Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Howard Roy Cohen M.d. LLC4713 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 737-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
A wise general practitioner who actually LISTENS to his patients, and shares with them common sense along with excellent medical advice.
About Dr. Howard Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1790786499
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- UPMC Mercy
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
