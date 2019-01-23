Dr. Chodash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Chodash, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Chodash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chodash works at
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Trauma Surgery301 N 8th St Ste 3B300, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 241-3588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chodash has made a huge difference in my quality of life. He listens and takes his time to answer any questions. Very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Howard Chodash, MD
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chodash has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chodash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
