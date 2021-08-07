Dr. Howard Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
Retinal Diagnostic Center3395 S Bascom Ave Ste 1, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 614-0265
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen gets an A+ in my book. He removed a floater in my eye after cataract surgery. He is personable and will explain the procedures and answer any questions you have. I felt extremely comfortable and had a perfect outcome. I highly recommend him and would return in the future if warranted.
About Dr. Howard Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Yale U-Yale New Haven
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Contusion of the Eyeball and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.