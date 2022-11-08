Dr. Howard Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Charles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group Ophthalmology100 S Bedford Rd Ste 200, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-2001
-
2
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
The wait can be long, but he is wort the wait
About Dr. Howard Charles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427078310
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.