Dr. Howard Bush, MD
Dr. Howard Bush, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Jupiter Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had open heart surgery just 6 month at another hospital ( one of the very best in the country) and it was my first visit with Dr. Bush, he is the best and from now on I will continue seeing Dr. Bush with everything related to my heart and seek his advise on other health issues, absolutely no doubt about that.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Tex Heart Institute
- Baylor College Of Med
- New York Medical College
- Syracuse University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
